Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 5 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday accused BJP MP Tejaswi Surya of misrepresenting his comment on Captain MV Pranjal, who was killed during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir recently.

In an interview with a regional news channel, the CM seemed to forget the name of the late Captain. This drew the criticism from the BJP MP.

Also Read | Karnataka Warehouse Accident: Seven Workers From Bihar Dead, Rs Seven Lakh Compensation Each for Kin Announced.

"It has come to my attention that a BJP MP named Tejaswi Surya has mispresented my statement and circulated it on social media. In the video, due to the background noise, the initial part of the reporter's query was unclear. When I realised the question pertained to the late Capt Pranjal, I not only asserted that the state government is committed to providing compensation but also said that if any other state has given a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the martyred soldiers, we are also ready to give the same amount." Siddaramaiah posted on X.

In the interview, the Karnataka Chief Minister also appeared to forget when the compensation amount was announced for the Captain's family. When asked about the timeline of the compensation, Siddaramaiah was seen asking the reporter about the same.

Also Read | JP Nadda Meets PM Narendra Modi, Discusses CM Probables for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

The Karnataka CM said that he has uploaded the complete video of his remarks and Surya should issue a "public apology."

"I have uploaded the complete video of my remarks for transparency. @Tejasvi_Surya, who circulated a misleading clip for political gain, has disrespected not just Capt. Pranjal and his kin but also the wider military community. Should this MP possess any shred of dignity, he would acknowledge his fault and issue a public apology," Siddaramaiah said on X.

Karnataka CM was reacting to Tejaswi Surya's earlier post: "It's truly unfortunate to see a CM being so arrogant and ungrateful towards Capt Pranjal's sacrifice. Your callous reference to Capt Pranjal and forgotten promise speaks richly about how casually you see such sacrifices."

Siddaramaiah further accused the BJP of exploiting national symbols and soldiers for "political ends."

"The public recognises that for the BJP, the nation, the God, and the soldiers are merely instruments for their political ends. The day the mortal remains of Capt. Pranjal were brought here, even though Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Bengaluru, he did not show the courtesy to pay last respects and offer condolences to the bereaved family. Yet, we did not create controversy over it. However, the @BJP4Karnataka MP has shamefully exploited a hero's ultimate sacrifice for his propagation of falsehoods, aiming to damage my credibility -- a deplorable act. He is a disgrace to our country. Such dishonesty stains our society. The people of the state will teach them a proper lesson," the CM further said in the post. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)