Mandya, March 12: A teenager was killed after the car in which he was travelling in fell into the canal in Karnataka's Mandya on Tuesday, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Nandish (19), a resident of Doddabyadarahalli village. "The car fell into the canal. One person in the car died on the spot, another was seriously injured. The incident happened near Avverahalli village of Mandya taluk," police said.

According to the police, the car lost control and fell from the bridge into the waterless canal. Meanwhile, the injured person has been admitted to the hospital for treatment and the body of the deceased has been sent to Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences Mortuary. Karnataka Road Accident Video: Speeding Car Hits Biker, Flings Two Girl Students in Air in Raichur; Horrific CCTV Footage Surfaces.

Further investigation is underway. Meanwhile, earlier today, six people were killed, and 10 others were injured after a truck rammed into a wedding procession in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, police said. Karnataka Road Accident: Mother and Toddler Burnt Alive as Car Catches Fire After Colliding With Truck on NICE Road.

According to officials, the procession was going to Khamaria village in Raisen on Monday evening when the truck rammed into the procession, killed four people on the spot. Two others died during treatment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)