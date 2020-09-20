Bengaluru, Sept 20 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Sunday said a committee comprising medical experts will be formed to study the long-term effects of COVID-19 among those who have recovered from the illness and tested negative for the virus.

In a tweet, state Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said, "Karnataka will constitute a special technical committee of medical experts to study the long term effects of COVID-19 in patients who have recovered from the infection."

The panel will evaluate those who had mild and severe symptoms, especially people with comorbidity.

New strategies would be drawn up for clinical care to ensure that those who recovered from the viral infection do not develop any health complications in the future, the minister noted.

Karnataka has so far reported 5.11 lakh infections and 7,922 deaths till Saturday evening.

The infections include recovery of 4.05 lakh people and 98,564 people undergoing treatment in various hospitals. PTI

