Varanasi, Mar 25 (PTI) The ancient city of Varanasi threw itself with full abandon in the Holi celebrations with the revellers dancing to music in streets amid bursts of abir and gulal.

In the morning, several youths gathered at the Godaulia intersection of Kashi and danced for hours to music.

Foreign tourists joined the locals in the excitement as the ghats of the city teemed with people who indulged in all sorts of festivities.

Mahant Jitendra Mohan Puri of Batuk Bhairav said that Holi in Kashi starts with Ekadashi, which came on March 20 this year.

It is believed that it was on the day of 'Rang Bhari Ekadashi' Lord Mahadev brought Goddess Parvati to Kashi after performing Gauna (marriage ceremony) and played with gulal.

From that day till Holi, there is an atmosphere of colour and joy in Kashi, Puri said.

On the second day of Rang Bhari Ekadashi, Mahadev played Holi by burning pyre ashes in the crematorium with his entourage, which had ghosts and vampires.

Since then the tradition of playing Holi with pyre ashes started, he added.

