Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 7 (ANI): The Kashi Vishwanath Temple administration will send a gift to Shree Krishna Janmasthan in Mathura, which will also present a gift in return to Kashi Vishwanath Temple on the occasion of Holi.

Kashi Vishwanath Dham CEO Vishwa Bhushan Mishra informed about the development and and his conversation with Kapil Sharma, Secretary of Shri Krishna Janmasthan, Mathura. All the officials talked about the implementation of this innovation born out of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

The officials further stated that the Shri Krishna Janmasthan has gladly welcomed and supported the idea by the Kashi Vishwanath Dham. The CEO of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Vishwa Bhushan, informed that on March 6 that the management of both temples sent mutual requests and proposals through email.

This religious exchange will be done between the two holy places and under this procedure, colours will be offered to Kashi Vishwanath from Shri Krishna's birthplace Mathura; and similarly, ash, abir-gulal, clothes and chocolates, etc. will be presented to Lord Laddu Gopal from Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, the press release mentioned.

This event, which connects the two major streams of lord Krishna and Shiva devotion, will further enrich the traditions of Sanatan Dharma. Both Mathura and Kashi are Moksha Daini cities, and the coordination and exchange of devotion between these two pilgrimage sites is a novel initiative, which will be included in this year's Rangbhari Ekadashi and Holi festival, the press release added.

According to mythological belief, Lord Krishna narrated the story of Rangbhari Ekadashi to Radha Rani, and since then, this festival has been celebrated. The festival of Rangbhari Ekadashi is also celebrated with great pomp in Kashi Vishwanath Dham, which is not only local but also global in importance.

With this gift exchange, devotees of both the Dhams will receive blessings from Lord Vishwanath and especially from the child form of Lord Laddu Gopal. On this occasion, there will be ceremonial celebrations while sending gifts from both holy places and accepting the gifts received mutually. (ANI)

