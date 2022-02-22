Srinagar, Feb 22 (PTI) A 50-year-old carpet weaver from Srinagar city's Fateh Kadal area has made a silk wall hanging carpet of his idol and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, and wants to present his artwork to "Bhaijaan".

Mohammad Hussain took six months to make the 900mm x 750mm artwork, which comprises 576 knots per square inch, in pure silk and carries the actor's portrait on both sides.

"Since there was not much work during the lockdown, I thought of paying my tributes to Bhaijaan. With my savings, I created this piece of work and I want to gift it to him," Hussain told PTI.

Asked about the cost incurred in making the wall hanging, Hussain said one cannot put a price to such things. "I made this out of love for him. It cannot be measured in money," he said.

Hussain said he used 10 natural dyes just to make the silk yarn for the hair strands. "It commands a lot of time....from the perfect combination of dyes in order to get the right tone and shade to getting the design right at the end of the weaving process."

"This piece has 576 knots per square inch which gives the clarity of the design," Hussain explained.

He wants to gift this wall hanging carpet to the actor and hopes that the Bollywood star accepts it.

