Kathua/Jammu, Feb 6 (PTI) A 35-year-old suspected drug peddler allegedly hanged himself inside a lockup at a police station in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, triggering protests by his relatives and demands for a judicial probe into the incident, officials said.

Sunil Verma, a resident of Tapyal village, was arrested along with 11.47 grams of heroin during vehicle checking in Hiranagar area on Thursday and was being questioned at the local police station, the officials said.

Also Read | Lata Mangeshkar's Funeral Procession Begins From Her Prabhukunj Residence Towards Shivaji Park.

Verma was found hanging with his muffler inside the washroom at the police station around 8.10 am and was rushed to Government Medical College hospital Kathua, where he was declared brought dead, the officials said, claiming he had committed suicide.

However, his relatives on getting information about his death visited the police station and later blocked Jammu-Pathankot highway near Londi Morh demanding a judicial inquiry into the incident.

Also Read | Lata Mangeshkar Funeral: PM Narendra Modi Arrives in Mumbai to Attend the Last Rites of Late Singer.

The protesters also demanded immediate suspension of the officers concerned, the officials said, adding senior police and civil officers have rushed to the scene to ensure early opening of the highway.

The officials said the body will be handed over to his family after completion of legal formalities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)