Kaushambi, Apr 23 (PTI) Two persons were feared drowned in Yamuna river here, after they went bathing into it with a group of friends on Saturday, police said.

Search is on for Sandeep Dubey, 28, a resident of Ayodhya district, and Priyanshu Mishra, 16, a resident of Kaushambi, said Chail Circle officer Shyamkant.

The two had gone bathing into the river at Angwa Ghat with a few others around 10.00 am, and possibly drowned after straying into the deep waters.

Local divers have been pressed into action to search for them, the CO said.

