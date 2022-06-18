Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 18 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday announced Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to kin of the youth who was allegedly killed in the Railway Police firing while participating in a dharna against the Agnipath army recruitment scheme recently introduced by the Central government.

Taking to Twitter, Telangana CMO said, "CM extended his deepest condolences to the family of Rakesh, who was victimized by the centre's misguided policies. Rakesh's family will be given Rs 25 lakh compensation and those eligible in the family will be given government jobs as per their eligibility."

Expressing shock and grief over the death of Rakesh, who hailed from Warangal, the chief minister expressed condolences to his bereaved family members who lost their life during the protest yesterday.

"The Chief Minister regretted that Rakesh Balayindana was killed due to the wrong policies pursued by the Central Government. The CM clarified that the state government will protect the children of Telangana. #AgnipathScheme," Telangana CMO tweeted.

Agitators vandalised the Secunderabad Railway Station and set a train ablaze during a protest against the Centre's Agnipath scheme. The protestors vandalised the windows of a train and torched a two-wheeler on tracks and a few bags on the platform. One person died as protests turned violent.

Railway Police also registered a case against protestors under Sections 143, 147, 324, 307, 435,427, 448, 336, 332, and 341 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to Anuradha, Secunderabad Railway SP, said, "Around 1500 to 3000 people protested. They held stone-pelting also in which some police personnel got injured."

"We will take steps to ensure no disruption to train traffic. We will take the necessary steps to prevent such situations from happening again," she added.

The Central government is being sharply criticized by the Opposition parties over the Agnipath recruitment scheme and demanded its withdrawal. (ANI)

