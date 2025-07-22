The 117-meter-long vessel will have a range of 5,000 nautical miles, a crew capacity of 11 officers & 110 personnel, and a top speed of 23 knots, as per the ministry.(Photo/PIB)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): The keel-laying ceremony of Yard 16401, the first of six Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels (NGOPVs) for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), was held at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL), Mumbai on Tuesday, Ministry of Defence said in an official statement.

The 117-meter-long vessel will have a range of 5,000 nautical miles, a crew capacity of 11 officers & 110 personnel, and a top speed of 23 knots, as per the ministry.

They will be equipped with advanced technologies such as AI-based predictive maintenance, Remote Piloted Drones, Integrated Bridge System (IBS), and Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS).

Chief Staff Officer (Tech), ICG Regional Headquarters (North West) Deputy Inspector General RH Nandodkar, presided over the ceremony in the presence of Executive Director (Ship Building), MDL, A Vinod and senior officials from the ICG & MDL.

The NGOPVs are being constructed under a contract signed on December 20, 2023 and are fully indigenous under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category, aligned with the Government's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. (ANI)

