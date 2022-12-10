Kolkata, Dec 10 (PTI) TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday called upon political opponents to set aside differences and participate in the football tournament organised by him in his Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency in Bengal's South 24 Parganas district.

Asserting that Diamond Harbour has been at the forefront in organising games and fair, and also in COVID-19 control, the national general secretary of the ruling party in Bengal said that his constituency has set benchmarks in various aspects.

"From today till January 1, 2023, I invite all to participate in the football tournament, which is a great leveller, bridging differences in politics, caste and language. Let's leave behind wrangling and come together to cheer for the game of football, for sports," he said, inaugurating the ‘Diamond Harbour MP Cup Football Tournament'.

Banerjee stated that he would not want the event to be politicised.

"I will talk about politics, about how to fight our political opponents democratically at another forum, at another time, when the time comes," the de facto number two in the TMC said.

The parliamentarian also said that sustained promotion of sports, including football, "has resulted in Diamond Harbour Football Club finding a place in the first division of the Calcutta Football League".

"Football tourneys are now being arranged in many Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal and even outside. We have shown the way," Banerjee, the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said, adding that several teams from different districts of the state are set to take part in the tournament.

