Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh), February 7 (ANI): Senior BJP leader and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday urged the people of Uttar Pradesh to keep their distance from those doing politics based on caste, creed and religion. He alleged that Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress are indulging in "politics of appeasement".

Addressing a public gathering in Sikandaraabaad in Bulandshahr Assembly constituency, the Defence Minister said that Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) motto is "justice to all and appeasement of none". The BJP practices politics of "justice and humanity", added the minister.

"You all should maintain distance from politicians who indulge in politics of caste, creed and religion. Such kind of politics is done by SP, BSP and Congress. They have been doing politics of appeasement. The BJP's motto is justice to all and appeasement of none," Singh said.

He also said that there should not be any difference in the name of Hindu or Muslim. Singh asserted that "all those who are involved in wrongdoings get equal punishment irrespective of their religion".

"Our party will not compromise on corruption. We are committed to free the society with the menace of corruption," Singh said.

Further, he claimed that unlike the politicians of SP, BSP and the Congress, "not a single BJP leader in state or Centre is facing charges of corruption"

"We are committed to development for the welfare of society and country," Singh said.

Hitting out at the SP, the Defence Minister said that the Opposition party is now "sinking" as its leaders are roaming with "lal potli (red bundle filled with grains)", and "even the 'lal potli' cannot save them from certain defeat in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections".

Urging for votes in favour of the BJP, Singh said that the upcoming Assembly polls will shape "fortune of Uttar Pradesh". "The election now is for the creation of new Uttar Pradesh because if a new India is to be made, then a new Uttar Pradesh is also needed. This Assembly election will create the fortune of Uttar Pradesh. Only you people can do the work of writing the fortune of new Uttar Pradesh because you are not only a voter but also the creator of fortune," said Singh.

Lauding the achievements of the BJP-led Central government, Singh said, "The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modiji has succeeded in increasing India's prestige and self-respect in the international world. Earlier, India's point of view was not taken seriously in the international forums. Today, if India says anything, the whole world listens to it."

Referring to the surgical strike and airstrike conducted by the Indian forces after the terrorist attack on India's paramilitary forces in Uri and Pulwama, the Defence Minister said "Our army personnel went to Pakistan's soil and eliminated the terrorist bases. We have given a clear signal to the whole world that India is no longer a weak country."

"If some nefarious force in the world dares to raise an eye towards us, then we can kill on this side also and if needed we can kill on that side also," Singh asserted.

Comparing the present government with previous governments in Uttar Pradesh, he said, " As long as there is corruption, the kind of development we aspire for will not happen."

Making a veiled reference to corruption allegations faced by Congress-led erstwhile UPA government at the Centre and Akhilesh Yadav-led SP dispensation in UP before the BJP came to power at both Centre and state, Singh said, "Your trust is BJP's wealth. We never broke your trust and we will never break it."

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to polls in seven phases on February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will be taken up on March 10. (ANI)

