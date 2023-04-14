New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) Sujoy Lal Thaosen on Friday issued crucial operational instructions, directing the force to keep a strict vigil on the India-Bangladesh border around the clock to curb the nefarious activities of trans-border criminals and anti-national elements.

Thaosen's direction came on the first day of his two-day visit to the North Bengal frontier aimed to review the current security scenario and operational preparedness at the India-Bangladesh border being guarded by the BSF.

On the first day of his visit, Director General BSF alongwith Inspector General North Bengal Frontier first visited the Border Outpost Hili and the Indo-Bangladesh border area of 61 Battalion BSF under Raiganj Sector of North Bengal Frontier in Dakshin Dinajpur district of West Bengal.

"Director General issued crucial operational instructions and directed to keep a strict vigil on the border round the clock to curb the nefarious activities of trans-border criminals and Anti National Elements," said a BSF statement.

Further, Director General BSF visited ICP Hili and had a courtesy meeting with Border Guard Bangladesh Officials at the integrated checkpost (ICP).

After that, the BSF DG alongwith Inspector General arrived at BSF Campus, Kadamtala. A detailed presentation on emerging challenges and strategies to deal with them on the India-Bangladesh border was given to him by IG BSF.Director General BSF discussed the operational and administrative matters with senior BSF officers of North Bengal Frontier and reviewed the current security scenario and operational preparedness.

Subsequently, Director General BSF during the meeting with senior BSF Officers issued crucial operational instructions and lauded the efforts made by the North Bengal Frontier for effectively guarding the India-Bangladesh border. (ANI)

