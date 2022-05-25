New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): New Delhi Municipal Council member and BJP leader Kuljeet Chahal on Wednesday said that they had decided to bring in a resolution to expel Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the Council after he failed to attend four consecutive meetings.

However, as the Chief Minister showed up at the meeting today after being absent in the previous four meetings, the resolution was not brought in.

In a video of the meeting shared by Chahal on Twitter, the municipal council member is seen questioning Kejriwal about a reduction in drinking water supply in NDMC area.

"You have reduced the water supply of NDMC from 125 MGD (millions of gallons per day) to 60 MGD. You talk about the Delhi model. The Delhi Model is not visible in your own Assembly constituency. You skip the meetings of the Council. I want to ask you by when would the full water supply be restored in the NDMC?" Chahal is heard stating in the video in Hindi.

Speaking to ANI after the meeting, Chahal hit out at Kejriwal stating that the chief minister had skipped attending the earlier meetings because "he had not done enough work in his constituency."

"After skipping four meetings, Kejriwal attended today. He did this as we had put pressure and written to him. We were bringing a resolution that if a member doesn't attend four meetings, his Council membership should be cancelled. But he showed up today," Chahal said.

The NDMC member said that the Delhi CM cited his absence from the city for not attending the meetings.

"The Chief Minister said that he was not there in the earlier meetings because he was out of Delhi. We asked him why did he reduce the water supply to the NDMC area from 125 MGD to 65 MGD? He did not agree with what we said. We then presented to him facts and only then he agreed that there has been a reduction in the water supply," Chahal said.

At today's meeting, the BJP leader said that an agenda was also passed to provide people of the NDMC area benefits of the Centre's Ayushman Bharat Yojana. "We are glad that we passed the agenda despite opposition from Kejriwal. We even questioned him regarding salaries of workers and he was baffled to such an extent that he asked us to contest the election against him," the BJP leader said.

Asked about the absence of Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi, who is a member of the Council, from the meeting, Chahal said that she had provided prior intimation about a meeting she had to attend in her capacity as Union Minister.

"She had to attend a meeting as a Minister because of which she could not attend the meeting. She had informed about her absence," he said.

"Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal ji reached @tweetndmc today for fear of losing membership. We surrounded Kejriwal on the issue of water and development. Kejriwal will have to answer, he will also have to give an account," Chahal tweeted in Hindi. (ANI)

