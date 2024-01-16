New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accompanied by his wife and the AAP leaders attended the 'Sundar Kand' recital programme at a temple in Rohini on Tuesday and sought the blessings of Lord Ram and Hanuman for the country's progress.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs, councillors and other party leaders along with local people attended the 'Sundar Kand' programmes in all the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi.

Also Read | Dead Rat and Roaches Found in Mumbai Barbeque Nation’s Dal Makhani Veg Meal, UP Man Narrates His Ordeal After Suffering From Food Poisoning (View Viral Pics).

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister sought happiness, peace and progress of all people.

In the over 1.5 hour-long programme, Kejriwal took part in recital of 'Sundar Kand' of the Ramcharitmanas and performed a havan.

Also Read | Assam’s Poverty Headcount Down by 25%, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Citing NITI Aayog Data.

"I pray to Lord Ram and Hanuman that all your wishes are fulfilled and they bless you with happiness and prosperity as well as happiness and progress in Delhi and the country," he said on the occasion.

The AAP on Monday announced to hold 'Sundar Kand' and 'Hanuman Chalisa' recital programmes in all the assembly constituencies, wards and zones on different Tuesdays every month. PTI VIT

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)