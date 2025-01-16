New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Arvind Kejriwal built schools and hospitals and provided free electricity in return for the historic mandate given to the AAP by the people of Delhi, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here said on Thursday.

Campaigning for AAP's Ghonda candidate Gaurav Sharma, Mann said it was the "duty" of the people to vote for his party for the development and welfare schemes Kejriwal started in the city.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Blackmailed by Close Relative Over Nude Photos, 24-Year-Old Techie Sets Herself on Fire, Dies in Hospital.

The northeast Delhi constituency is held by BJP's Ajay Mahawar in the outgoing Assembly. Mahawar has again been fielded by the BJP from Ghonda.

Elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5. Results will be declared after the counting of votes on February 8.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Set To Inaugurate Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Largest Auto Exposition in India, on January 17, 2025.

"Kejriwal has paid back in full for the historic mandate AAP got in Delhi in the previous elections. He returned the favour by building government schools, hospitals, Mohalla Clinics, giving jobs, providing free electricity, water and bus rides to the women in Delhi," Mann said in a roadshow in Ghonda.

In Punjab, also ruled by AAP, 850 Mohalla Clinics have been opened, good schools and hospitals are coming up, and 90 per cent of power consumers get zero electricity bills, he said.

He said that under the leadership of Kejriwal, AAP was doing a "political cleaning" of the parties that "looted" the country in the last 70 years and held up the development of good schools and hospitals.

He also alleged that the people of Delhi were being browbeaten by the BJP into voting for it.

"You have to side with Kejriwal who is like your brother and family member. He rules your heart as you rule his heart. It's a duty to strengthen him," Mann said in his appeal to the voters.

The EVM buttons not only show party symbols but also decide the destiny of children of the people, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)