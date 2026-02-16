Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 16 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the Cyber Registration Office at Registration Bhawan in the state capital Bhopal on Monday and stressed that the initiative would boost paperless and cashless services.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the State Government is promoting transparency, integrity, promptness, innovation and public welfare in administrative functioning alongside development. The inauguration of the Cyber Registration Office of the Registration Department is a testament to the fulfilment of this commitment," the CM Yadav said.

According to an official release, following the launch of Sampada 1.0 and Sampada 2.0, the introduction of the cyber registration process in the state marks a new beginning in technology-driven governance. Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in India to initiate cyber registration for more than 75 services, including loans, Mukhtyarnama, mining leases, affidavits, power of attorney and partnership deeds, through the digital revolution.

This innovation by the State Government is encouraging paperless and cashless processes, which will be significant for environmental sustainability and transparency for the new generation, the release said.

The Chief Minister added that transfer documents related to government departments and their undertakings will now also be completed through paperless registration. Citizens will no longer need to visit registration offices for transfers related to the Housing Board and Development Authorities. All procedures, including video KYC, will be conducted through video conferencing, resulting in savings of both time and money.

He also termed Sampada 2.0's National e-Governance Gold Award 2025 a matter of pride. More than 14.95 lakh documents have been registered under the system so far. The State Government has implemented the Cyber Tehsil Project in 55 districts, enabling revenue partition and mutation processes through Sampada 2.0. He urged departmental officers to achieve their targets for the current financial year through healthy competition using the cyber registration facility.

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance & Commercial Tax Minister Jagdish Devda said that the advanced software Sampada 2.0 was implemented in 2024-25 for document registration and e-stamping. As a result, movable and immovable property documents are now being registered digitally and in a paperless manner. For several documents, citizens are not required to visit the Sub-Registrar's office at all.

He informed that a successful pilot of the new e-registration and e-stamping software, Sampada 2.0, was first conducted in Guna, Harda, Ratlam and Dindori districts. The State's innovations have been appreciated across the country.

The Deputy CM further stated that under the leadership of CM Yadav, these innovations were benefiting the citizens of Madhya Pradesh. To ensure error-free completion of registration-related work, 14 lakh employees across the state have been trained. (ANI)

