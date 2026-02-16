New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met and interacted with the Grand Mufti of India, Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad, appreciating his efforts towards promoting social harmony, brotherhood and education across the country.

Sharing an update on X, the Prime Minister highlighted the wide-ranging discussions he had with the Grand Mufti of India and emphasised the importance of initiatives that strengthen communal harmony and advance educational development.

"Had a very good interaction with Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad Sahab, Grand Mufti of India. We exchanged views on a wide range of issues. His efforts to further social harmony, brotherhood and improve education are noteworthy," PM Modi wrote.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, underscoring India's commitment to responsible and inclusive Artificial Intelligence.

The Summit, the first global AI gathering to be hosted in the Global South, will witness unprecedented participation, with over 20 Heads of State, 60 Ministers, and 500 global AI leaders.

Bringing together policymakers, technology companies, innovators, academia, and industry leaders, the Summit seeks to translate global AI deliberations into actionable development outcomes under the IndiaAI Mission and the Digital India initiative.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to deliver the inaugural address on February 19, setting the tone for enhanced global cooperation and advancing India's vision for inclusive, trusted, and development-oriented artificial intelligence.

After inaugurating the summit, PM Modi interacted with exhibitors, including startups, researchers, and technology leaders, who showcased AI applications across sectors.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada. (ANI)

