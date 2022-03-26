New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Opposition parties in the national capital termed a "bundle of lies" the Delhi government's budget tabled in the Assembly on Saturday.

Adesh Gupta, the Delhi unit president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said there were only "tall promises" in the budget presented by the Aam Aadmi Party dispensation.

The Congress said the budget was "anti-poor, anti-Dalit and anti-youth".

"Arvind Kejriwal government's budget...is a bundle of lies. Kejriwal government had talked of giving 8 lakh jobs in 2015 then it promised 10 lakh jobs and now it is promising to give 20 lakh jobs but the fact is that so far it could give only 440 jobs and this was known through a reply by AAP government to an RTI (application)," Gupta claimed in a statement.

He said the AAP government is making tall claims of science museums and new boarding schools whereas nearly 745 schools do not have principals and 415 do not have vice-principals.

There are 24,000 vacant posts for teachers in Delhi government schools, while another 22,000 guest teachers are waiting for their services to be regularised, Gupta said in the statement.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced a Rs 75,800-crore budget -- up by 9.86 per cent since the previous budget -- for financial year 2022-23 on Saturday and termed it a "Rozgar Budget".

Delhi Congress president Chaudhary Anil Kumar said the Delhi budget was "anti-poor, anti-Dalit and anti-youth".

He said the Kejriwal government indulged in gimmick by naming it the “Rojgar Budget” to mock at the unemployed youth as Delhi has the highest unemployment rate in the country at 45.5 per cent.

"In 2018, Sisodia had presented a 'Green Budget' but four years down the line, by 2022, Delhi has become the most polluted capital in the world, and the fourth most polluted city in the world," Kumar said in a statement.

Kumar said that 15,34,832 unemployed youths have registered with the Delhi government's employment portal, and Sisodia was only "rubbing salt into their wounds" by naming the budget as “Rojgar Budget”, the statement said.

He said that when the Congress was in power, Delhi was known for its flyovers, while the AAP government's budget does not provide allocation for even a single flyover.

"Arvind Kejriwal government has proved time and again that it was incapable of infrastructure development and improving other facilities, other than making hollow promises which are never ever fulfilled," Kumar said.

Former state BJP president and Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta termed the budget "visionless" and devoid of substance.

He said that the Delhi government refused to address the concerns of senior citizens in the budget.

"In a budget that claimed Rs 75,000 crore revenue collection from the people of Delhi, not even a single penny was set aside for pension of senior citizens," Gupta said in a statement.

