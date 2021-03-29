New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal greeted people on the occasion of Holi on Monday and appealed to everyone to protect themselves against coronavirus.

"Best wishes for Holi to all countrymen. May the festival of colours bring abundant happiness in your lives," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Protect yourself against corona and take care of yourselves and your families," he said.

On Sunday, when Delhi recorded its highest single-day spike of 1,881 COVID-19 cases in over three-and-a-half months, Kejriwal had said he will not attend any public Holi programme due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases. He appealed to people to celebrate the festival at home and avoid crowds.

