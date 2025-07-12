Chandigarh, Jul 12 (PTI) Punjab AAP president Aman Arora on Saturday extended an invitation to party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal to pay glowing tributes to legendary freedom fighter Shaheed Udham Singh on his martyrdom day on July 31 at an event in Sunam.

A delegation led by Arora met Kejriwal here and highlighted the significance of Shaheed Udham Singh's martyrdom day for Punjab and the country.

The delegation included MLAs Devinder Singh Laddi Dhos, Fauja Singh Sarari, Rajnish Dahiya, Gurlal Ghanaur, Jagdeep Goldy Kamboj, Mohammad Jamil Ur Rahman, Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, Neena Mittal, Naresh Kataria, Narinder Kaur Bharaj and Chetan Singh Jaurmajra, and Punjab Backward Classes Commission Chairman Dr Malkit Singh Thind.

Arora apprised the AAP supremo that the state government would organise a state-level function at Sunam, the birthplace of Shaheed Udham Singh, to commemorate the martyrdom day.

Kejriwal assured the delegation that he would definitely visit Sunam to pay his respect to the legendary freedom fighter on his martyrdom day.

