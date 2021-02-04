New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday threatened legal action against Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his media advisor Raveen Thukral for allegedly sharing a doctored video on Twitter that showed him purportedly supporting the three new agricultural laws.

"This is a doctored video. It is shocking that Captain Amarinder has resorted to such dirty politics for political survival. I urge the media to refrain from publishing or using this video. If Captain Amarinder does not withdraw this video immediately and apologize, I will take legal action against him," Kejriwal was quoted in a statement.

He further said that it was highly irresponsible of the Singh to share doctored videos for political gains and his dirty politics of propaganda and fake videos will be dealt with an iron fist of the law.

Kejriwal alleged that Singh was acting ike the Chief Minister of the BJP. "Instead of focusing on the children of Punjab who had gone missing, instead of focusing on the thousands of farmers protesting against the central farm laws, Captain Amarinder Singh is busy playing politics from his posh farmhouse," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal further said that his Punjab counterpart had proved yet again that he was nothing but a spokesperson of the BJP.

"The allegations that the BJP levels today are reiterated by Captain tomorrow," he added. (ANI)

