Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 2 (ANI): Kerala Police on Thursday arrested five men, working with an ATM filling agency, for allegedly possessing guns with fake licenses.

Those arrested have been identified as Shoukat Ali, Mushtaq Hussain, Shukur Ahamed, Gulsman and Mohammed Javed- all in their twenties hailing from Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | GATE 2022 Registration Begins Today, Candidates Can Apply Online at gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

"They claimed that they had gun licenses. Upon verification, they were found to be fake. Five single, double-barrel guns and 25 rounds of ammunition have been seized from them," an official of Karamana Police Station told ANI.

The five youths were recruited by a Maharashtra-based agency, the police added.

Also Read | Realme 8i With Helio G95 To Be Launched in India on September 9, 2021.

"We are currently collecting more information from them and they will be produced in the court later on Thursday," the official said.

The police are probing the matter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)