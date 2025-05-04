Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], May 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader KVS Haridas on Sunday slammed Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for claiming that Lord Ram was "mythological."

"The comments that Lord Ram is mythological is nothing but anti-Hindu and also anti-national. Congress always took the stand, even before this, we should not forget that when the Ayodhya case was before the Supreme Court, the senior lawyers, who fought against the Ram Temple movement also had taken a stance that Ram was not even born in Ayodhya," the BJP leader told ANI.

Leader Haridas criticised the Congress party for "cheating the Hindu community" and abusing Lord Ram.

"Now, after the verdict, even when the Ram temple has come up in Ayodhya, a beautiful shrine has come up. Even after that, without understanding the realities, Congress and its leaders are cheating the Hindu community, are abusing the Lord.". Haridas claimed.

Calling for people to understand the Congress leader's statement in all seriousness, he added, "This has to be viewed with all seriousness, and I hope that the country will learn and the country will understand what this struggle is for and what Rahul and the party stand for."

The reaction came a day after BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla shared a clip from April 21 in which Rahul Gandhi commented that Lord Ram was a "mythological figure" like others in that historical period and showed compassion and kindness.

During his address to students of Brown University in the US, Gandhi had said, "All those mythological figures, like Lord Ram of that time, where he was forgiving and compassionate."

On May 3, BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla shared a clip of Rahul Gandhi addressing students of Brown University in the US. Poonawalla called the party the "Ram Drohi Congress."

Earlier in the day, Poonawalla, while condemning the comments on Ram, told ANI that Congress first does 'rashtra droh' (traitor to country) and now are becoming 'Ram Drohi.'

"First, they (Congress) did 'rashtra droh' by insulting the forces, by questioning the surgical strikes, by giving a clean chit to Pakistan. Now, they are showing their true face as 'Ram Drohi'. This is not 'sayyog', it is a planned use of the votebank. Time and again, insulting lord Ram and Hindus has become the identity of the Congress," Poonawalla told ANI.

Poonawalla further said that the Congress government had earlier submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court, stating that Lord Ram didn't exist and wanted to "destroy" Ram Setu.

"This is not the first time Congress has said this. Years ago, Sonia Gandhi's government gave an affidavit in the Supreme Court that lord Ram did not exist, and they wanted to take away Ram Setu to destroy it. Following the footsteps of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi has gone to foreign soil, and he said lord Ram is imaginary," Poonawalla said. (ANI)

