Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 29 (ANI): One more woman succumbed to her injuries, taking the toll to two in the blasts at the convention centre of a Christian group in Kochi on Sunday morning, officials said.

According to the Public Relations Department of Kerala, a 53-year-old woman who was undergoing treatment at the Kalamassery succumbed to her burn injuries.

"Kumari, a native of Thodupuzha in Idukki, who had taken part in the convention, passed away after suffering more than 90 per cent burns from the blast," it said.

Multiple explosions took place at a prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses in the Kalamassery area of Kochi at around 9:00 am. (ANI)

