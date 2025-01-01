Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 1 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that the state cabinet has approved the rehabilitation plan for the victims of Wayanad landslides that occurred on July 30, last year.

Addressing the press conference, the Kerala CM said that rehabilitation is about restoring people's livelihood.

"The cabinet meeting discussed today the rehabilitation plan in Wayanad. A special cabinet meeting had earlier discussed the matter. It's difficult to find land in Wayanad to rehabilitate all of them who lost their homes. Rehabilitation will be also about restoring their livelihood. The townships will be built at Elstone Estate and Nedumpala Estate. 5 per cent of the land will be given in the Elstone tea estate and 10 per cent will be allotted in the Nedumbala estate," Vijayan said.

He further said that the list of final beneficiaries will be released in three weeks, by January 25.

"The township will include all the basic amenities required in a town. We have planned the designs of homes based on the foundation. Markets, educational institutions, hospitals, and recreational centres are all part of the township. The final list of beneficiaries will be finalised before 25th January 2025," he added.

Earlier, the Centre informed the state of Kerala that the Meppadi landslide disaster in Wayanad district has been considered by the Inter-Ministerial Central Team as a disaster of "severe nature" for all practical purposes.

In a communication, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs stated, "Keeping in view the intensity and magnitude of the Meppadi landslide disaster in Wayanad district, it has been considered by the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) as a disaster of severe nature for all practical purposes."

The communication was shared by the Congress unit of Kerala on its official social media account on December 30.

"Following a request submitted by the delegation led by Wayanad MP @priyankagandhi, the Centre has classified the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide in Wayanad as a disaster of 'severe nature," Kerala Congress wrote on X.

On December 5, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and MPs from Kerala met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging the Centre to provide immediate relief to the landslide-affected people of Wayanad.

"We have given representation to the PM and Home Minister. The devastation in the area (in Wayanad) is complete. The people who are affected have lost absolutely everything. In such circumstances, if the Centre cannot step up, then it sends a very bad message to the entire country and especially to the victims," Priyanka Gandhi had told reporters.

On July 30, the state of Kerala was hit with a landslide, the deadliest one in the state, killing more than 300 people and destroying numerous houses and other buildings. The people were affected in Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas. (ANI)

