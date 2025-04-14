In a strange yet disturbing case, Brooklyn pet shop owner Michael Scott has been accused of trapping city pigeons from parks and shipping them off for live pigeon shooting contests in Pennsylvania. Dubbed the “Pigeon Pirate” by activists, Scott is alleged to have orchestrated a birdnapping spree across New York City, using nets to capture entire flocks overnight. One local caretaker reported losing 20 birds in a single night. One woman reported the loss of 20 pigeons on April 1, raising suspicions of organised trafficking. Scott's brother, however, downplays the situation, stating that they simply sell "unwanted birds" from rooftop coops, which allegedly end up in voodoo rituals, funerals, or with dog trainers. Despite mounting evidence, including reports, license plate numbers, and even video footage, law enforcement’s response has been lackluster, merely advising to “release the birds” and offering little action. New York Helicopter Tours Shuts Down After Crash Kills 6 Including Siemens CEO Agustin Escobar.

Brooklyn Pet Shop Owner Accused of Trafficking NYC Pigeons for Shooting Contests

🇺🇸BROOKLYN “PIGEON PIRATE” ACCUSED OF BIRDNAPPING FOR BLOODSPORT Michael Scott, co-owner of a Bushwick pet shop, is being accused of snatching NYC park pigeons and selling them off to become live ammo for Pennsylvania’s pigeon shooting contests. Animal activists say their… pic.twitter.com/WFjRBW0dvq — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 14, 2025

