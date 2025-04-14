A moving car with several passengers on board caught fire in Uttar Pradesh's Agra. The incident occurred near the Ramada Hotel on Agra Inner Ring Road. Taking prompt action, the people travelling in the car saved their lives by jumping in time. The car was soon engulfed in flames, and a black plume of smoke was seen coming out. Firefighters and traffic police immediately reached the spot, and the fire was brought under control. Agra: Villagers Protest After Pregnant Cow Burned Alive As Shed Catches Fire in Uttar Pradesh, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Moving Car Catches Fire in Uttar Pradesh, Passengers Jump to Save Lives

थाना ताजगंज पुलिस एवं फायर सर्विस द्वारा आग को बुझा दिया गया। कोई जनहानि नहीं हुई है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE AGRA (@agrapolice) April 14, 2025

