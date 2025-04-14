New Delhi, April 14: Infosys, which is the second-largest IT services company in India, is set to announce its financial results for the quarter ending in March on Thursday, April 17. The announcement will provide insights into the company's performance and financial report. The company's board is also expected to suggest a final dividend for FY 2025.

As per reports, Infosys is scheduled to announce its fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2025 on Thursday, April 17, 2025. The announcement is expected to take place at approximately at 3:45 PM IST. Infosys reportedly recorded a strong performance in the December quarter (Q3 FY25). TCS To Hire 42,000 Trainees in FY26, Promotes 1.1 Lakh Staff in FY25 Despite Salary Hike Delay.

The IT services company saw its consolidated net profit rise by 11% at INR 6,806 crore. Its revenue from operations also increased by 8% YoY at INR 41,764 crore. Infosys also reported a 6.1% YoY growth in revenue and 1.7% on a sequential basis.. The company’s operating profit also increased 12% YoY to INR 8,912 crore. Additionally, margins improved by 80 basis points to 21.3%.

As per a report of ET NOW, Infosys is scheduled to hold a board meeting on Wednesday and Thursday, April 16 and 17, 2025. During this meeting, the board of directors will review and approve the audited consolidated financial results for the company and its subsidiaries. These results will cover the quarter and the financial year ending on March 31, 2025. TCS Q4 Results-Hiring Updates: Tata Consultancy Services Adds 625 Employees in Q4 of FY25, Reverses Workforce Decline From Previous Quarter.

Apart from the Q4 quarterly results, Infosys has reportedly stated that its board may also consider to recommend a final dividend, if any, for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. Infosys is reportedly expected to post a 14.7% YoY rise in profit after tax (PAT) to INR 6,881 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025. The company’s revenue in USD may increase by nearly 7%. Additionally, Infosys’ net sales are expected to register an 11.2% YoY growth, while its EBITDA could reportedly reach INR 10,159 crore.

