Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 24 (ANI): Two Kerala Ministers including Transport Minister Antony Raju, and Minister of Ports Minister Ahamed Devarkovil have resigned from the government.

As per sources, this is part of the cabinet reshuffle that was decided at the time of the formation of the second Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet.

Transport Minister Antony Raju and Minister of Ports Ahamed Devarkovil submitted their resignations to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, they said.

KB Ganesh Kumar and Kadannappalli Ramachandran will be sworn in as new ministers. The swearing-in ceremony will be on December 29th.

An official announcement is to be made soon. (ANI)

