Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 29 (PTI) Kerala on Wednesday recorded 12,161 fresh COVID-19 cases and 155 deaths, which took the caseload to 46,64,971 and the toll to 24,965.

The number of people who recovered from the infection since Tuesday was 17,862, which brought the total recoveries to 44,95,904 and the number of active cases to 1,43,500, an official press release said.

As many as 90,394 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, it said.

Among the 14 districts, Thrissur recorded the highest number of cases with 1,541, followed by Ernakulam (1,526), Thiruvananthapuram (1,282), Kozhikode (1,275) and Malappuram (1,017).

Of the new cases, 86 were health workers, 64 from outside the state and 11,413 infected through contact, with the source of it not clear in 598.

There are currently 4,56,952 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 4,36,837 are in home or institutional quarantine and 20,115 in hospitals.

