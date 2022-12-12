Kochi, Dec 12 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the 5th edition of Kochi-Muziris Biennale, the country's largest contemporary art exhibition here on Monday.

With the theme 'In Our Veins Flow Ink and Fire', the amalgam of cosmopolitan art and culture this time will feature 200 major creative projects of 90 artists from over 24 countries that will be exhibited at 14 venues till April 10, the organisers said.

The Students' Biennale, encouraging young talents, and the Art By Children, aimed at reaching out to school students, will run parallel to the main event, they said.

Inaugurating the biennial event at Fort Kochi Parade Ground, the Chief Minister said there is political importance in showcasing diverse cultural representation, apart from its artistic value, to fight against reactionary forces.

"In today's age, various forces are attempting to destroy diversity by implementing reactionary ideologies like one race, one language and one way of dressing. It is of great significance that the Biennale gives people from different backgrounds an opportunity to display their artistic talents in a democratic manner," Vijayan said.

He said culture does not exist separately from the mainstream. The state government is trying to boost social progress by positively interacting in the cultural sphere, Vijayan said.

"It is by recognising the cultural importance of Biennale that has attained the pride of place on the global stage that the state government has come forward to allot Rs 7 crore for it. This is the largest governmental aid given for any cultural programme in India," the Chief Minister said and wished the Biennale would become a grand festival that fosters diversity, including its regional cultural components.

French ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain, state ministers K N Balagopal, P Rajeeve, P A Mohamed Riyas, Kochi Mayor M Anil Kumar, Hibi Eden MP, MLAs K J Maxi, and T J Vinod, former minister KV Thomas and Kochi Biennale Foundation trustee Adeeb Ahamed were among the dignitaries present on the occasion.

Kerala Muziris Biennale foundation president Bose Krishnamachari said the arrival of the international-level contemporary art festival to our land is an achievement beyond the dreams which we realised through the first Biennale, held on 12 December ten years ago.

"We received unstinting support from artists and art lovers alike for that Biennale and further, all throughout its splendid growth. To top it all, the state government too has extended its full cooperation and support from the start", he said.

Besides the main venues, Aspinwall House and Pepper House, the exhibition of artworks and installations will be held at TKM Warehouse, Dutch Warehouse, Kashi Art Cafe, Kashi Town House, and David Hall, all in and around Fort Kochi.

The Durbar Hall Art Gallery in the heart of Ernakulam city is also a Biennale venue, where nearly 150 creative artworks of 34 of the finest contemporary artists in the state will be displayed.

The KMB was launched in 2012, and this year marks the 10th anniversary of the biennial event.

The fifth edition, originally scheduled in 2020 and postponed twice due to the Covid pandemic, is finally being realised in a grand manner.

The fourth edition in 2018 saw over six lakh art enthusiasts from across the world calling it an one of the top international art destinations. This time, the organisers are expecting even more footfalls.

