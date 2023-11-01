Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 1 (ANI): Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday inaugurated the 'Keraleeyam 2023' program on the 67th formation day of Kerala at the central stadium of the state capital.

Cabinet ministers, diplomatic representatives of the UAE, South Korea, Norway, and Cuba, film stars Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, and prominent industrialists participated in the program.

Keraleeyam is a week-long celebration of Kerala. It will be held from November 1 to November 7 in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The event is organized by the Government of Kerala.

Keraleeyam is an annual event designed to showcase the world-class features of Kerala to the global community.

Each year, Keraleeyam is organized to commemorate the respective year, featuring discussions on Kerala's achievements, challenges faced across various sectors, and future prospects. It will also include exhibitions highlighting the state's unique resources, cultural heritage, agro-industrial progress, and technological accomplishments. This program serves as a platform to introduce Kerala's development models to the world and assimilate new ideas from the global academic arena.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended wishes to the people of Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Haryana on their formation day.

PM Modi in a series of posts on X, wished the people on the occasion and appreciated these states for their contributions to the country's development.

Wishing Kerala and Karnataka in their respective native languages, the Prime Minister said, "Greetings on the special occasion of Kerala Piravi. Known for their diligence and the rich tapestry of their cultural heritage, the people of Kerala embody resilience and determination. May they always be touched by success and continue to inspire with their accomplishments."

Kerala was formed on November 1, 1956, by integrating Travancore, Cochin, and Malabar. On November 1, 1956, Andhra Pradesh was formed by bringing together all Telugu-speaking regions of Hyderabad.

Karnataka was founded on Karnataka Rajyotsava Day on November 1, 1956, after the passing of the State Reorganisation Act. (ANI)

