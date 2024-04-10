Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 10 (ANI): Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday joined people offering namaz in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and extended his wishes.

Tharoor was seen sitting with namazis and also exchanging hugs with Muslim clerics and people present on the occasion. The Congress MP also took X to extend his greetings and wished everyone "EidMubarak".

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended his wishes on the occasion and in a post X wrote, "Eid al-Fitr celebrates perseverance and endurance, uniting people from all walks of life. As regressive forces are spreading communal hatred to create polarisation, let's embrace the spirit of compassion and harmony and join the festivities. Eid Mubarak to all."

States like kerala, Tamil Nadu Jammu and Kashmir are celebrating Eid on Wednesday. However, in rest of the India Eid will be celebrated on Thursday, 11 April as in India as Shawaal has not been sighted in the country, announced Imam Ahmad Bukhari, Shahi Imam, Jama Masjid Delhi.

The sighting of the crescent moon marks the end of Ramadan and the beginning of Eid ul-Fitr, one of the most significant festivals in the Islamic calendar.

Lucknow's Markazi Chand Committee also said that the Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted in the country on Tuesday hence, Eid-al-Fitr will be celebrated on April 11.

Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali told ANI that the moon has not been sighted in Lucknow and we have no information about the moon from anywhere in the country. So it has been decided that Eid-al-Fitr will be celebrated on April 11.

Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The festival is of great significance due to the moon sighting which has been part of Islamic culture for a long time. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad used to wait for news of sightings of the crescent moon as it indicated the beginning of a new month.

Ending the holy month of Ramzan and starting a new spiritual journey also marks the beginning of a new Islamic year. Eid-ul-Fitr marks the month-long Ramzan fasting and the beginning of Shawwal which is the tenth month per the Islamic calendar.

Since the observance of the moon is essential for ending Ramzan month and celebrating Eid, it is celebrated in different parts on different days usually with a one-day difference. (ANI)

