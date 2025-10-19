Kannur (Kerala) [India], October 19 (ANI): A local Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader in Koothuparamba in Kerala's Kannur was arrested for allegedly snatching a gold chain from an elderly woman after trespassing into her house, an official statement said.

The accused, P P Rajesh, represents the fourth ward in Koothuparamba Municipality. The incident occurred when the elderly woman, Janaki (77), was alone at her home in Koothuparamba. While she was working in the kitchen, a man, wearing a helmet, suddenly barged into the house, snatched her gold chain and fled the scene.

Though the neighbours rushed to her aid after hearing her screams, the thief managed to escape.

Following the incident, Janaki filed a complaint with the Koothuparamba police. In her complaint, Janaki stated that the thief was wearing a helmet. Later, CCTV visuals helped police trace the vehicle used in the crime, which led to Rajesh's arrest.

According to the police, Rajesh confessed to the crime. The accused was found after a two-day investigation. The stolen necklace was recovered from him.

Meanwhile, a statement from the CPI (M) said that it has expelled Rajesh from the party.

CPM Kannur district secretary said that Rajesh was expelled from the party for acting in a way that tarnished the party's reputation. (ANI)

