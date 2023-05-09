Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 9 (ANI): Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs Department seized 1182.94 grams of gold worth Rs 58 lakhs at Kochi airport, said a statement on Tuesday.

On the basis of profiling done by the officers of the Customs AIU batch, a passenger coming from Muscat to Kochi Airport by flight 6E1272 was intercepted at the green channel.

Also Read | Bilkis Bano Case: Supreme Court Directs Publication of Notices in Local Newspaper for Convicts Not Served.

The accused has been identified as, a native of Palakkad district.

During the examination of the said passenger, 4 capsules of gold in compound form totally weighing 1182.94 grams concealed inside his body were recovered and seized.

Also Read | Supreme Court Agrees To Examine Plea Against 'The Kerala Story' on May 15.

Further investigations are going on.

In a similar incident, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs Department on Wednesday seized 3038.79 grams of gold worth Rs 1.4 crores at Kochi airport in two instances.

In the first instance, on the basis of specific information, DRI and AIU, a passenger coming from Malaysia to Kochi Airport by flight AK 039 was intercepted at the green channel by the officers of the Kochi Customs batch, added the statement.

During the examination of the said passenger, four capsule-shaped packets of gold in paste form totally weighing 1199.34 grams concealed inside his body and 584.75 grams of gold in paste form concealed in the specially stitched cavity of the waist portion of jeans worn by him were recovered and seized.

In the second instance, on the basis of profiling done by the officers of Kochi Customs AIU batch, a passenger coming from Dubai to Kochi Airport by flight EK532 was intercepted at the green channel. During the examination of the said passenger, 4 capsules of gold in a compound form totally weighing 1254.70 grams concealed inside his body were recovered and seized. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)