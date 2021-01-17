Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 17 (ANI): The fire in the luggage compartment of Malabar Express has been doused completely, Railways officials said on Sunday.

"The fire in the luggage compartment of Malabar express has been doused completely. The luggage compartment is separated from the train and it has commenced its journey to Thiruvananthapuram. All the passengers are safe," the official informed.

They further said that Railways will conduct an inquiry into the matter.

The luggage compartment of Mangalapuram- bound Malabar Express caught fire near Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram district on Sunday morning. (ANI)

