Kochi (Kerala) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Materials collected clearly indicate the involvement of the Swapna Suresh, in a crime, which will injure the finances of the country and poses a threat to the security of the country also, the customs department said.

In the statement filed before Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court (Economic Offences) at Ernakulam for opposing the bail plea of Swapna Suresh, who is an accused in the gold smuggling case, the customs department said: ''The petitioner has already demonstrated that she is extremely influential in the corridors of power. She also commands considerable clout in the Kerala Police. There have been instances in the past with credible records that the petitioner had threatened others taking advantage of her commanding position."

"The materials now collected by the Customs clearly indicate the involvement of the petitioner in a crime, which will injure the finances of the country and poses a threat to the security of the country also,'' the department said.

A special NIA court in Kochi on Thursday posted for August 10 hearing on the bail petition of Swapna Suresh.

During the hearing, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) opposed the bail plea and submitted before the court that Swapna Suresh had established a link with the Chief Minister's Office through its former principal secretary M Sivasankar.

Earlier, the NIA had submitted before the court that around Rs 1 crore cash and 982.5 grams gold ornaments were seized from two bank lockers of Swapna Suresh during the investigation in the matter.

The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by customs in Thiruvananthapuram. (ANI)

