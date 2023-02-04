Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 4 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Ministers, political leaders and eminent singer K S Chithra were among those who condoled the demise of iconic playback singer Vani Jayaram who was found dead in her apartment in Chennai on Saturday.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Law Student Jumps Off Building To Escape From Girlfriend's Mother in Salem, Dies.

The 77-year old singer had crooned over 10,000 songs in 19 languages including a handful of superhit songs in Malayalam.

Also Read | Congress Gives Seven-Day ‘Ultimatum’ to Goa CM Pramod Sawant to Condemn Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s Remarks on Mhadei River Issue.

"Heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Padma Bhushan Smt #VaniJayaram, noted playback singer whose melodies have enthralled audiences in Malayalam and other languages. May her soul attain Mukti #Vanijayaram, " Khan tweeted.

Expressing grief over her demise, Vijayan said Vani Jayaram was an extraordinarily talented singer who won an incredible place in the minds of music buffs with her expressive voice.

From Mohammed Rafi to the new generation singers, Jayaram sang with a large number of musicians in her career spanning over seven decades and even after her demise, she would continue to live in the hearts of her fans through her melodious songs, the CM said in a message.

With her clear Malayalam accent, she did not give even a chance for anyone to think that she was not a Keralite, Vijayan said, adding that "her demise is a loss to the Indian music world."

Chithra said she heard the news of Jayaram's demise with shock and disbelief.

She also remembered Jayaram as a "true legend" who has a strong classical foundation.

"It is with utmost shock & disbelief that I heard about the sudden passing away of Vani amma. Spoke to her just two days back. A true legend. A very versatile & multi lingual singer with a strong classical foundation. May her soul rest in peace," she tweeted.

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan recalled that she had a peculiar style of singing which always kept a youthful energy in her voice.

Jayaram's musical journey conquered several generations and reached a perfection and her sweet voice cannot be forgotten by music buffs, he added.

State Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan described her demise as unexpected and said she was one of the legendary singers who created the golden age of film music in the country.

She showcased equal excellence in Carnatic and Hindustani music and Vani Jayaram's ability to render songs with great clarity in any tune has been hailed by many music directors, he recalled.

Minister V N Vasavan, Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer, BJP state chief K Surendran, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala were among those who condoled the singer's demise.

Vani Jayaram was 77 and was living alone at a downtown apartment in Chennai, where she was found dead, police said.

Vani Jayaram's husband predeceased her and she had no children.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)