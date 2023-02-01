Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 1 (ANI): Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan arrived at Coast Guard District Headquarters (Kerala and Mahe) on Tuesday for the 47th Raising Day of the Indian Coast Guard.

The Governor was received by DIG N Ravi, Coast Guard Dist. Commander (Kerala and Mahe).

Coast Guard District Headquarters (Kerala and Mahe) conducted a Day at Sea on its Raising Day, with Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammad Khan as the chief guest.

Senior officials of defence services, delegates from the central and state agencies and other stakeholders also graced the occasion.

The Coast Guard vessels Samarth, Sarang, Samar, Abhinav, Anagh, C-162, C-410, AB Urja Pravaha, Dornier, Advanced Light Aircrafts and Chetak Helicopters were deployed for the events at sea. (ANI)

