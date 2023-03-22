Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 22 (ANI): Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Wednesday flagged concerns regarding Covid-19 infections and said that there has been a slight increase in Covid cases in the state.

The Health Minister's concerns came a day after the state reported a total of 172 coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

"More Covid cases have been reported from Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam districts.

''There are a total of 1,026 active cases of COVID-19 and 111 people are under treatment in hospitals. All districts have been alerted,'' the minister said.

She said the districts have also been alerted and directed to strengthen surveillance.

A high-level meeting was chaired by Minister Veena George to assess the Covid situation in the state.

The minister also said that the Covid cases are being monitored daily by the health department and no Covid clusters have not been formed in the State.

"In view of the increasing number of covid patients, the minister directed to set aside more beds, ICU and ventilator systems in hospitals. More genome studies will be conducted to see if there is a new variant. The number of Covid patients in medical colleges has not increased. Directed Kerala Medical Services Corporation (KMSCL) to ensure their test kits and medicines," the minister said in a press release.

Moreover, the Health Minister also appealed to the public, especially people with comorbidities, children, and elderly people to behave in Covid appropriate manner, including inside hospitals, and take self-precaution to contain the spread of Covid-19 disease. (ANI)

