Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 25 (PTI) Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday extended their greetings to the people of the state on the eve of Republic Day, emphasising the importance of upholding and protecting the democratic principles and constitutional values of the country.

In a message, the Governor observed that democracy has been a part of our culture and tradition for thousands of years, stressing the need to uphold and protect democratic principles at all costs.

He claimed that while democratic values are being undermined worldwide, India and the state of Kerala continue to move forward with the principles of democracy.

Arlekar also called on the people to work tirelessly towards realizing the dream of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

In his Republic Day message, CM Vijayan urged people to stand united for the nation's bright and prosperous future.

He underscored the importance of growing as a society where equality, justice, secularism, and brotherhood flourish.

The CM also stated that everyone must stand ready to defend against challenges to our Constitution and democracy.

Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer also extended Republic Day greetings to the people of the state.

