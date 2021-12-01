Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 1 (ANI): Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) to file a detailed statement on a plea challenging the decision of the GST council that is not bringing petroleum products under Goods and Services Tax.

While considering the plea, Court said, "there should be some genuine reasons as to why petroleum products cannot be brought under the GST regime. The pandemic period cannot be cited as a reason. It is well known that even during the pandemic period, several decisions were taken involving revenue, after deliberations."

The plea was filed by MC Dileepkumar, Chairman of the Kerala Pradesh Gandhi Darshanvedi.

The plea contended, "now different rates are being charged for petrol and diesel in various states in India and it is due to different rates of tax levied by the state governments under their fragment taxing policies. Due to the increase in the prices of petrol and diesel, there has been a hike in fares of vehicles causing a lot of problems for the common man".

"This will also lead to a price hike in essential commodities, thereby creating a high increase in the cost of living. The unprecedented hike in the price of petrol and diesel pushes the public into immense hardship by which their right to life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution is violated," the plea further contended. (ANI)

