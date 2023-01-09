Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 9 (ANI): Kerala High Court on Monday granted bail to Dimple Lamba, who is a woman accused and also a Rajasthan native in the model rape case which happened on November 17 last year. Single Bench of Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas has granted the bail.

Four persons, including Dimple, who is the sole woman accused have been arrested by Ernakulam South Police on November 18 in connection with the rape of a 19-year-old model inside a car in Kochi.

The charge against Dimple was that she abetted the other accused in the rape. Dimple has got the bail with conditions. (ANI)

