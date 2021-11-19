Kochi, Nov 19 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Friday sought a response from the state government and the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) on setting up spot booking counters for Sabarimala pilgrims in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

A division bench, headed by Justice Anil K Narendran, noted that there was no spot booking centre for pilgrims coming from Malabar region.

The court also sought the response of the Malabar Devaswom Board in arranging a spot booking centre in Malabar region.

The court was hearing a PIL on various issues regarding Sabarimala, including whether more spot booking counters are needed and on ensuring data privacy with regard to the details of devotees who use the virtual queue system.

