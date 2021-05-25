Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 25 (ANI): Kerala High Court on Tuesday stayed the order of the Additional District Magistrate that directed the Assistant Public Prosecutor to attend the legal cell, secretariat at Lakshwadeep for completing urgent pending works until further orders.

The Court directed the Administrator of Lakshadweep Praful Khoda Patel to ensure that the prosecutor should be posted on the island, where the courts are functioning.

A Division Bench of Justices K Vinod Chandran and MR Anitha stayed the order while considering a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the order.

"The Sub-Judge informs us that for the last two months prosecutors were deputed to island in Kavaratti (capital of Lakshadweep) for the purpose of carrying out vetting of charges. In the circumstances, there have been no cases posted for trial after the reopening of the courts," the Court noted.

"We are of the prima facie opinion that the prosecutors appointed for the functioning of the courts are to be posted in the islands. You know what is happening in Lakshadweep. On the judicial side. I have warned you once. I am the judge in charge of the administration there," it added. (ANI)

