Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 26 (ANI): A holiday has been declared for educational institutions in Thrissur, Idukki, Ernakulam, Wayanad, and Kasargod districts on May 26 due to heavy rain alerts.

The decision comes after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in 11 districts and an orange alert in three districts due to heavy rains.

The holiday applies to all types of institutions, including Anganwadis, nurseries, Kendriya Vidyalayas, CBSE and ICSE schools, professional colleges, tuition centres, and madrasas.

However, there is no change in the schedule for exams and interviews.

Since schools have not officially reopened in Kerala, only special classes are currently being held.

On Saturday, the southwest monsoon hit Kerala, marking its earliest arrival on the Indian mainland since 2009, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This year, the Southwest Monsoon set in over Kerala on May 24, eight days earlier than its normal onset date of June 1, said IMD.

Meanwhile, the Koraput district in Odisha has recorded its highest rainfall in 24 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD Bhubaneswar Director Manorama Mohanty confirmed the development on Saturday, adding that widespread rainfall is expected across the state over the next few days.

"Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at many places in Odisha over the next few days. The southwest monsoon has already set in over Kerala, and pre-monsoon showers are currently active in our state. Cyclonic circulation is going to form. Tomorrow, light and moderate rainfall will occur in many places of Odisha, and it will continue next 4-5 days," Mohanty said.

She also stated that an orange alert has been issued for several districts anticipating heavy rainfall. Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea on May 29 and 30 due to rough weather conditions expected along the Odisha coast.

Favourable Monsoon has substantial economic benefits of government investments in monsoon-related weather and forecasting services, particularly benefiting farmers, livestock rearers, and fisherfolk. (ANI)

