Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 2 (ANI): As part of a nationwide protest against fuel price hike, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) organised protests in various places of Kerala on Saturday.

The Centre for Trade Unions (CITU), district secretary, KS Sunil Kumar, started the protest in Thiruvananthapuram.

He alleged that the BJP government was charging '61 per cent taxes' on petroleum products and cited it as the major reason for the price hike.

He also stated that the BJP was protecting the corporates in the country and the poor can not survive because of such skyrocketing prices.

There had been a pause in the revision of fuel prices since November 4 last year, which was broken on March 22, following the crude oil going upwards in the wake of the Russian military operations in Ukraine. (ANI)

