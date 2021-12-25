Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 25 (ANI): Kerala has recorded 2,404 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Saturday.

With this, the active cases in the state stand at 24,501.

As many as 3,377 people have recovered in the last 24 hours in the state.

With 11 COVID-related deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the state currently stands at 46,318.

Meanwhile, the count of cases of the new COVID variant, Omicron, has gone upto 37 in the state.

India has logged 7,189 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday. The tally of cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus in the country has risen to 415.

With 387 COVID deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative death toll due to the virus has climbed 4,79,520.

The Ministry further informed that as many as 7,286 patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,42,23,263. (ANI)

