Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 11 (PTI) Kerala registered 5,281 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total caseload to 9.88 lakh as the toll is nearing the 4000 mark with the addition of 16 fatalities. As many as 5,692 people have been cured of the illness, pushing the total recoveries to 9.20 lakh.

The active cases in the state has touched 63,915, Health minister K K Shailaja said.

In the last 24 hours ending 2 pm, 71,656 samples have been tested and the test positivity ratetouched7.37 per cent.

So far, 1.03 crore samples have been sent for testing. Pathanamthitta accounted for the highest number of cases today with 694, Ernakulam 632, Kozhikode 614 and Kollam 579.

The cumulativecases have gone up to 9,88,655, while the toll has mounted to 3936 with 16 more succumbing to the infection, the release added.

Of the positive cases, 32 are health workers, 106 people had come from outside the state and 4783 were infected through contact.

At least 2.25 lakh people are under observation in various districts, including 10,382 in hospitals.

As the second phase of vaccination began in the state for revenue and police personnel on Thursday, Thiruvananthapuram district collector Navjot Khosa and DGP Loknath Behera took the jab.PTI UD

